Birmingham City confirm appointment of new assistant coach

Birmingham City have confirmed on their official club website that they have appointed Alberto Escobar as the club’s new assistant coach after the departure of Paco Herrera.

Paco Herrera has returned to his home country of Spain due to family reasons, leaving Birmingham City in the market for a new assistant coach. And now, it has been confirmed that the Blues have turned to Alberto Escobar to come in as Pep Clotet’s new assistant.

Escobar has previously worked in England with Watford and Fulham as part of Slavisa Jokanovic’s backroom staff, playing a role in the pair’s promotion to the Premier League under Jokanovic. Now, he returns to England to work with Pep Clotet, who was full of praise for Escobar upon the announcement. Speaking to the club’s official website, Clotet said:

“He’s a coach who has worked in so many different aspects. He’s worked in the highest league in Spain and the second-highest league in Spain. He has a lot of experience in the Championship working with Watford and Fulham where he achieved promotions.

“What I like about him is that he has a full knowledge of the Championship, but as well he lived first-hand the situation we are in now, at Fulham. Because they changed the style and the way they wanted to play and to compete and they were successful after two seasons.

“Alberto’s strengths are that he has a very good tactical mind. It will be a massive help for us to prepare for games and to improve our style and to always have the extra look into things that you possibly miss. He’s a massive addition for us as well as Paco was.”