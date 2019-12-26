Sheffield Wednesday readying legal action against Premier League side over alleged loophole circumvention

‘Tapping up’ is a phrase common in many sports where a particular side interested in a player or member of staff from another side have shadowy conversations aimed at coaxing said player/member of staff to move from one side to their own.

In Star Wars terms, it is akin to a Sith Lord attempting to persuade a Jedi to move to the Dark Side and give up his/her pursuit of goodness and light. Disclaimer: there is no insinuation intended here that any club mentioned below has been involved in anything like what has been described, no insinuation at all.

However, The Sheffield Star’s Dom Howson does report that Sheffield Wednesday are “set to take legal action against Leicester City” over the circumstances of how the Owls protegee striker George Hirst ended up a Fox after leaving Hillsborough. Howson says that Wednesday “are seeking significant compensation from Leicester City” now that Hirst is a Leicester player.

20-year-old Hirst left Wednesday at the start of last year’s summer transfer window, joining Belgian side OH Leuven on July 1, 2018. He is said to have rejected a new long-term deal at Hillsborough which Howson says would have made him the highest-paid player of his age in the club’s history. However, his one season in Belgium was an unsuccessful one, Hirst playing in 20 Proximus League games, scoring two goals and adding five assists.

He then signed for Leicester City on July 5 this year, joining them for an undisclosed fee. The bone of contention that the Owls have is that OH Leuven is the sister club of Leicester City and signed Hirst for a FIFA-imposed fixed compensation tariff. Had Leicester signed him directly from Sheffield Wednesday, then the Owls would have been able to negotiate a fee with the Foxes due to him being under 23.

OH Leuven acquired Hirst for no more than £150,000 and Leicester City’s subsequent deal to bring him to the King Power Stadium without a negotiated compensation fee is what rankles Sheffield Wednesday. Howson says in his article that: “now it is understood the Owls are pursuing legal action against the Foxes over the loophole they exploited to circumnavigate the usual compensation process.“