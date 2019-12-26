Blackburn Rovers set to make changes for Boxing Day clash vs Birmingham City

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said there will be no complaints about the busy Christmas schedule with the Rovers boss set to make changes for the Boxing Day clash with Birmingham City.

Heading into today’s game against Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to keep up their strong run of unbeaten form and respond to their 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic with a Boxing Day win over Pep Clotet’s side.

Rovers will be without star man Bradley Dack after he suffered a serious knee injury in the goalless draw against Wigan, ensuring that at least one change will be made. However, Tony Mowbray has insisted a competitive squad will be put out. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said:

“We’ll not moan about it. It’s football. We will put a team out on Boxing Day that is very competitive and give everything and see how we get on.”

The Rovers boss went on to discuss his side’s improvement at the back. In the early stages of the campaign, Blackburn struggled at the back but in their recent run of form, there has been signs of improvement. He added:

“It gives you a chance to win football matches, that wasn’t the case on Monday night of course. But it builds confidence and brings belief and generally we’ve been good at nicking goals as opposed to two months ago when we needed to score three to get a point.

“That’s not the case any more and it’s good to see that even without one of our main centre-halves, who was unavailable, we still managed to keep a clean sheet and long may that continue.”