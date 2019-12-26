Sheffield Wednesday boss addresses reported interest in striker

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has said players will only leave Hillsborough this January if it benefits the club, amid reports claiming striker Jordan Rhodes could leave the club this winter.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough ahead of the January transfer window, with reports claiming that Scottish Premiership side Celtic are interested in the striker, with Neil Lennon looking to provide back-up for Odsonne Edouard.

Now, speaking ahead of the Owls’ Boxing Day clash against Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has addressed the speculation surrounding the future of Jordan Rhodes, saying players will only be leaving the club if it benefits them this January. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Monk said: