Leeds United January transfer hand forced by dual loan returns – two players mentioned

According to the reliable Phil Hay, a man who has earned a reputation as ‘Mr Leeds United’ from his time at the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are possibly going to see the return of the New Year two players light with the loan recalls of Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah to Tottenham and Arsenal respectively.

In all fairness, the recall of former United youngster Clarke is hardly a surprise that will stun Leeds fans, the young winger only featuring once in first-team action on his loan return to the West Yorkshire side. However, the recall of Nketiah, should this prove to be true, will be a shock as many indications had been that the England youth international would be staying at Elland Road for the duration of this season.

also in this tale, latest on Nketiah. Arsenal yet to indicate their intentions to Leeds but some close to Nketiah suggest he’ll be going back too. Leeds ready to move for another forward if that happens. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 26, 2019

This brace of loan recalls, one definite and one likely, will likely leave just one hole in the Leeds United ranks. Such is the depth of talent out-wide that Marcelo Bielsa might feel as though he has things covered down the flanks. However, up-top is a different matter, even if Eddie Nketiah had been playing a bit role from the bench.

Nketiah’s possible absence would leave the Whites short of options either in support of Partick Bamford or as an alternative to mixing things up. There is Tyler Roberts in the United ranks who could play Nketiah’s role, although he is currently injured. Other than the former West Brom youngster, options are a little thin on the ground unless Bielsa dives into the Under-23s.

Aside from all of this, the winter transfer window opens on January 1 and it would allow Leeds United to have a dabble in the market. Names have been mentioned that the Whites are interested in – some even saying that United had “sought” PSG superstar Edinson Cavani at one point in a prior window!

Putting that one to bed, or down to pre-Christmas drinking, two names have been mentioned as being of interest to Leeds United: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster and Southampton’s Che Adams.

Brewster and Adams – potential names for Nketiah replacement

Let’s be frank, the loan fee paid by Leeds United to secure the services of Eddie Nketiah has been a reported £3million somewhat wasted. Rhian Brewster and Che Adams have both been mentioned in the Press as being of interest to Leeds United, albeit mentions of varying degrees of legitimacy. Yet, will either of these alter anything when it comes to Leeds United’s plans for the 2020 part of their 2019/20 campaign?

I fear not. Both Brewster and Adams will only likely be loaned out with strict assurances linked to playing time. Liverpool are especially known to be brutally keen about this aspect of any loan deals.

Adams is a striker who could drop down to the Championship and do bits – he proved that during the 2018/19 Championship campaign when at former club Birmingham City. that season he was an ever-present and scored 22 goals in the 46 games that he played.

Talented youngster Brewster is a regular in Liverpool’s Under-23s and has scored four goals in seven Premier League 2 games this season. These four goals are part of a bigger picture where the 19-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 Under-23s appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

When it comes to having a set mode of playing, then Marcelo Bielsa is one head coach who espouses that particular trait. His imposition of a new playing style and ethos at Elland Road is one that has paid dividends this season, as it did last. However, caveats must be issued that such an imposed style of play has seen Bielsa mould it around the attributes of certain players.

Patrick Bamford is definitely the #1 striker at Leeds United and any incoming striker in January is going to have to accept that they’ll be playing a supporting role. Question is, will any loaning team be willing to accept that for their highly-regarded players?