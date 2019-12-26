Blackburn Rovers players rallying around star man after injury

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph,

Blackburn Rovers’ 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic was marred by an injury to Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack. The playmaker went down midway through the second half with a knee injury and was stretchered off the pitch.

Speaking after the game, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray said that he fears it could be a bad injury but refused to be drawn on providing an early diagnosis. Now, loaned in ‘keeper Christian Walton has said that the squad are rallying around Dack, with the club hoping the injury is not as serious as first feared. Walton said:

“When he went down it was not nice to see, especially when he’s a big player for us. He’s been excellent and he’s a great lad, a great character around the dressing room.

“I’m just praying that it’s not something too serious. I send my best wishes to him. Everyone has their fingers crossed that it’s not bad news but we have other lads, competition for places is good. Holtby came on and he’s raring to go so we see the situation with Brad and take it from there.”

Dack has been a star performer for Blackburn Rovers once again this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.