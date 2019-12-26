Charlton Athletic boss discusses Premier League interest in loan star

Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said that he “can’t see” Chelsea recalling loan star Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window, with Premier League sides linked with a move for the young midfielder.

19-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher has been a big hit since arriving at Charlton Athletic this season. In what is his first season in senior football, Gallagher has played 22 times for the Addicks so far this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process.

Gallagher’s form at The Valley has seen him attract interest from Premier League sides. Burnley are said to be interested in the Chelsea academy graduate ahead of the January transfer window, but Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has said that he is confident Gallagher will remain with the club for the rest of the season.

Now, Bowyer has spoken to London News Online about Gallagher’s future at Charlton, saying that Chelsea are pleased with the progress the midfielder is making. Bowyer said:

“I can’t see it. We had Chelsea in last week and they said they are really happy with his progress – he is getting everything they want him to get from a loan. He’s playing all the time and is experiencing winning and losing. He’s experiencing everything you need to learn as a kid. I can’t see them taking him away.”

Charlton are without a win in 11 matches and heading into the New Year, Bowyer will be hoping the Addicks can improve their form, starting with a Boxing Day win over Bristol City.