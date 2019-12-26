Nottingham Forest said keen on French defender – but a deal is unlikely

According to a report from French news outlet L’Equipe (as cited by Sport Witness), FC Nantes centre-back Nicolas Pallois is attracting interest from Championship side Nottingham Forest, but a move to the City Ground is unlikely, with the Ligue 1 side keen to keep him this January.

Heading into the January transfer window, Nottingham Forest have been linked with a number of players, with manager Sabri Lamouchi keen to add some new faces to bolster his options heading into the second half of the season.

Now, the latest name linked with a move to the City Ground in French centre-back Nicolas Pallois, currently playing for Ligue 1 side FC Nantes. Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Pallois ahead of the January transfer window as Lamouchi looks to sign some new defenders.

However, Pallois is one player who is unlikely to be making a move away from FC Nantes this winter. The French club are said to be keen on keeping as many players at the club as they can in January, denting Forest’s hopes of signing Pallois this winter.

Pallois, 32, has spent his entire career in France so far. As a youngster, he spent time with US Quevilly-Rouen Metropole and Valenciennes FC, playing eight times and 13 times for the clubs respectively. He spent time on loan with Stade Lavallois, playing 27 times and scoring three goals and providing one assist.

He has since played for FC Niort (76 appearances, four goals and two assists, Bordeaux (101 appearances, four goals and two assists) and now FC Nantes (80 appearances, two goals and two assists).