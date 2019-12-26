The 72
Championship

Derby County in advanced talks with young star over new deal

General view of the Pride Park stadium during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Nottingham Forest at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 17 December 2018.

According to a report from Football Insider, Derby County are in advanced talks with young forward Morgan Whittaker over a new contract at Pride Park having broken into the Rams’ first-team picture over the course of the first half of this season.

Since arriving at Pride Park, Philip Cocu has brought a number of Derby County’s young players into the first-team picture. One of the youngsters who has appeared multiple times this season is 18-year-old forward Morgan Whittaker.

And now, it has been claimed that Derby County are keen to offer Whittaker a new deal on a long-term basis and improved terms. The Rams are said to be in advanced talks with the academy graduate and are hopeful an agreement can be reached, with parties confident they can do so.

So far this season, Whittaker has played eight times for Philip Cocu’s side, making six substitute appearances across all competitions and starting once in both the Championship and in the Carabao Cup. His breakthrough into the Rams’ first-team picture comes after he has starred for the club’s youth sides.

In 51 appearances for the club’s Under-18s side, Whittaker has scored an impressive 31 goals and providing 13 assists before graduating to Derby’s Under-23s side, netting five goals and laying on five assists in 13 matches.

Whittaker has also played for the club in the UEFA Youth League this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in just three matches, including a hat-trick in a 7-2 win over FK Minsk.

It will be interesting to see if the Rams and Whittaker are able to come to an agreement over a new deal, with good progress reportedly being made.


