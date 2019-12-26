The 72
The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Huge blow as Leeds United set to lose two players in January- the fans are not happy

By on 0 Comments
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Many Leeds United fans are too taken up by the ongoing Championship table and the fact that they have three huge fixtures in the coming days to be caught up in transfer rumours just yet, as the January transfer window looms ever closer.

One player that the fans may begrudgingly never see again at Elland Road is Eddie Nketiah, as local reporter turned The Athletic writer Phil Hay has moved to confirm earlier today.

Leeds United forward Edward Nketiah (14), on loan from Arsenal, during Leeds United’s 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Nketiah went to West Yorkshire on a seasons loan with glowing reference from Arsenal and their fan-base in the summer, but with only two starts to his name in a Leeds United shirt, both in the League Cup, the player and his parent club would prefer the striker to be gathering more first-team minutes as they bid to maximise the youngsters promise.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Chairman suggests asking price for Middlesbrough and Hull linked striker

This is news that will upset the Leeds United faithful, as they see January as an important period in the clubs bid for promotion to the Premier League, but the club have moved to confirm that they do have targets should the 20-year-old leave for London.

Nketiah will not be the only Leeds United player heading back to the capital this winter, as Phil Hay also confirmed that Jack Clarke will return to White Heart Lane because of a lack of minuted under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United forward Jack Clarke (47) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on 23 December 2018.

Rumours have been rife regarding possible recall for Clarke to his parent club, Tottenham Hotspur, after Leeds initially sold the winger to the Londoners for £10m in the summer and imediately loaned him back, but Clarke has failed to play any real part in The Whites campaign so far, so his Leeds United career will end in January, with Spurs looking to re-loan his elsewhere in order for him to gain much needed first team experience.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Tottenham Hotspur set to join Aston Villa in the race for Championship star

In Hays article, it is suggested that the Whites are set to lose out on both players due to their frustrating lack of playing time in West Yorkshire, so Leeds’ squad will look somewhat weaker should they not at real strength in the January sales.

The fan-base in Leeds have made their feelings pretty clear and are expecting enforcements to ensure their promotion party is not ended early… like last season.

 


About Author

Husband to a Geordie Wife, Father to a Yorkshire lass, all round number nine, loves Leeds, Rock music and playing Golf... badly! I also do a bit of writing in my spare time.

Related Posts