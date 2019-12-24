The 72
Leeds United goalkeeper Francisco Casilla (13) reacts to winning 1-0 during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 1 October 2019.
Has Leeds United Casilla case nudged closer – latest update

After the Charlton game, a 1-0 loss, Leeds United returned north from yet another fruitless journey to the capital city. Yet, the journey from ‘The Smoke’ wasn’t just a return with disappointment following them – there was also something else lingering and clinging to the result.

That ‘something else’ was an accusation levelled at United stopper Kiko Casilla that he’d spoken about Charlton’s on-loan attacker Jonathan Leko in derogatory terms linked to his skin colour. It was conjecture borne out of an after-match comment from another Charlton player, one shrouded in a sense of mystery.

However, that mystery soon cleared up with Casilla being charged by the FA on November 4 following an investigation by football’s governing body. The Telegraph’s John Percy writes that the FA claimed that the Whites stopper: “used abusive and/or insulting words”, with the allegation also extending to an aggravated breach of making “reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin” towards Leko who is at the Addicks on loan from rivals West Brom.

Percy notes that, after an extension was granted to Casilla to allow him to gather mitigating evidence, the next step is a FA hearing for Casilla – a hearing that he intimates has taken a step closer. The reason for this is that “Leeds have gathered statements from players and Casilla’s former team-mates as part of their appeal and have given their observations to the FA.

He later adds that the FA have yet to decide on a “convenient date” for said hearing and that three-way negotiations between Leeds, Charlton and West Brom are ongoing. The minimum punishment that Casilla will face, if found guilty, is a six-match suspension although this can be extended depending on any aggravating factors that are present.


