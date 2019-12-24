Blackpool expected to steal a march and land Leeds United loan player

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Blackpool are set to steal a march on League One rivals Fleetwood Town to land Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle.

Youngster Coyle, a 24-year-old from Hull, is on loan at Fleetwood from the Whites as he was last season and the season before that. In the Cod Army’s current campaign, youngster Coyle has featured in 19 games and provided five assists.

That output is an improvement on what he achieved the previous campaign for the north-west coast club. Across 41 games last season, Coyle provided just three assists in a campaign that saw him lauded by Cod Army fans. That was a similar season to his 2017/18 stint at the Highbury Stadium where he returned four assists in 42 games.

After a breakthrough season with Leeds United in 2015/16, many Whites fans were expecting that Coyle would be the latest youngster from the club to kick on and develop in the first team. That, as the loans out to Fleetwood Town have shown, isn’t the case and that Coyle’s cards are marked as far as a career at Elland Road goes.

Quoting the ubiquitous ‘Leeds source’, O’Rourke says that “Blackpool have registered their interest in signing Coyle on a permanent deal.” He adds later in his article that the Tangerines are “in the market for a proven defender” before continuing to say that the former Leeds United academy player “fits the bill.”

United boss Marcelo Bielsa is thought to have given the nod for his sale what with Coyle not featuring in the Whites plans going forward.