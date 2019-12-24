Hull City midfielder wanted by League Two sides

Hull City midfielder Elliot Bonds is attracting interest from League Two sides.

The Tigers could loan out the highly-rated youngster in the upcoming January transfer window, according to BBC Humberside Sport.

Bonds, who is 19 years-old, signed a new contract with the Championship side yesterday after an impressive first few months at the club.

Hull signed him at the end of the August on a free transfer and he has been a regular for their Under-23’s side, as well as earning a place on the bench of the first team on a handful of occasions this season for Grant McCann’s side.

Bonds was born in London but is a Guyana international with seven caps under his belt. He started his career as a youngster in the academies at Reading and Brentford before signing for Dagenham and Redbridge in 2016.

He made his senior debut for the Daggers in a National League against Torquay United in February 2018, becoming the club’s youngest ever player. He went on to make a further five appearances for them and also had a loan spell at Farnborough at the end of last season.

Hull have a few players out on loan at the moment enjoying regular football, such as Max Sheaf and Jacob Greaves at Cheltenham Town and Tyler Hamilton at Hartlepool United, could Bonds be the next to be loaned out next month?