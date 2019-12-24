The 72
The 72
The Kcom Stadium before during the Premier League match between Hull City and Watford at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 22 April 2017. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.
Championship

Hull City midfielder wanted by League Two sides

By on 0 Comments
The Kcom Stadium before during the Premier League match between Hull City and Watford at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 22 April 2017. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.

Hull City midfielder Elliot Bonds is attracting interest from League Two sides.

The Tigers could loan out the highly-rated youngster in the upcoming January transfer window, according to BBC Humberside Sport.

Bonds, who is 19 years-old, signed a new contract with the Championship side yesterday after an impressive first few months at the club.

Hull signed him at the end of the August on a free transfer and he has been a regular for their Under-23’s side, as well as earning a place on the bench of the first team on a handful of occasions this season for Grant McCann’s side.

Grant McCann.

Bonds was born in London but is a Guyana international with seven caps under his belt. He started his career as a youngster in the academies at Reading and Brentford before signing for Dagenham and Redbridge in 2016.

He made his senior debut for the Daggers in a National League against Torquay United in February 2018, becoming the club’s youngest ever player. He went on to make a further five appearances for them and also had a loan spell at Farnborough at the end of last season.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Blackpool expected to steal a march and land Leeds United loan player

Hull have a few players out on loan at the moment enjoying regular football, such as Max Sheaf and Jacob Greaves at Cheltenham Town and Tyler Hamilton at Hartlepool United, could Bonds be the next to be loaned out next month?


About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Hull City fan. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts