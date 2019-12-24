Nottingham Forest reported striker target admits he could leave current club

Speaking to Swiss newspaper Blick (quotes via Nottinghamshire Live), Young Boys striker Guillaume Hoarau has admitted that he could leave the Swiss club in the January transfer window, with Nottingham Forest linked with a move for the Frenchman.

Earlier this month, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Nottingham Forest were interested in signing Young Boys striker Guillaume Hoarau in the January transfer window, with Sabri Lamouchi looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the remainder of the Championship season.

Now, with the transfer window just around the corner, Hoarau has discussed his future at Young Boys. The 35-year-old striker has said that anything is possible in football, admitting he could leave the club. However, he added that until he has spoken to Young Boys about his future, he will not be entering negotiations with any club. Hoarau said:

“I will do everything I can to score my goals again. And I will support (team-mate) Jean-Pierre Nsame to become top scorer. He is in great shape. And in May we’ll see how many goals we both scored for YB. If I’m still there.

“Everything is possible in football. My contract will end in six months. Of course, clubs call to find out what it (the situation) looks like.

“I once said that I would stay with YB until I could no longer walk. But if I put myself in the position of the club and consider that my top scorer of the last few years, who is 35 years old, was injured for the majority of the preliminary round (of the season) and did not score – then these are not the best conditions to deal with him to extend (his contract). I will sit down with YB. Until then, I’m not negotiating with anyone.”