Walsall defender wants permanent Hartlepool United move

Walsall defender Gary Liddle wants to join Hartlepool United on a permanent basis.

The 33-year-old is currently on loan with the Pools but is open to signing for them, according to a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Liddle spent six years at Victoria Park earlier in his career and made 283 appearances before going on to have spells at Notts County, Bradford City, Chesterfield and Carlisle United.

He re-joined Hartlepool on a one-month loan deal earlier this month having fallen out-of-favour at Walsall.

Liddle has said, as per the Hartlepool Mail: “To sign here would be a big positive. If an opportunity arises that gives me a bit of security or a bit of happiness then I’d take it.”

“I love the area and being here, I hate being away from my family. But the main thing is about being at a football club where you’re playing and feeling wanted. I’m just looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.”

He added: “I don’t see this as a final move or anything, if the loan deal ends and isn’t extended then I’ll go somewhere else. It’s a short career in football and I’ve got a lot of friends who have played into their late 30s and I’ve just turned 33 so I certainly don’t see myself as an old dog.”