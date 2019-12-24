Ipswich Town and Rotherham United show interest in 20-year-old centre-back

According to a report from the Daily Record (as cited by TWTD), League One pair Ipswich Town and Rotherham United are interested in Ross County centre-back Tom Grivosti, with the 20-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

League One sides Ipswich Town and Rotherham United are among the sides that could look to bolster their squads with some new faces in the January transfer window as they look to continue with their push for a promotion spot. And, one man the third-tier pair are said to have identified as a potential target is Ross County’s Grivosti.

The Liverpool born defender has played six times for Ross County so far this season, with the Staggies currently sat in 8th place in the Scottish Premiership table. He has been kept out of action in recent weeks due to a knee injury but prior picked up in a 4-0 defeat to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Grivosti came through the youth academy with Ross County and has played a total of 27 times for the club’s first-team, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process. Now, with the January transfer window just around the corner and Ipswich and Rotherham linked, it will be interesting to see how his situation at Dingwall pans out.