Hull City lining up ambitious move for Derby County striker

Hull City are lining up an ambitious move for Derby County striker Jack Marriott.

The Tigers are weighing up a loan move for the 25-year-old this January, according to a report by The Athletic.

Marriott, who is from Hull, has fallen out-of-favour at Derby this season under Phillip Cocu and is frustrated at his lack of minutes.

Hull boss Grant McCann knows him from managing him at Peterborough United and wants to hand him an escape route from Pride Park next month. His side are currently four points off the Championship Play-Offs and he wants Marriott to come in and fire the goals to get them there.

Marriott joined Derby in the summer of 2018 having scored 33 goals in all competitions for the Posh in the 2017/18 season. He bagged 13 goals last term under Frank Lampard but has since struggled to retain a regular starting spot.

The Beverley-born forward started his career at Ipswich Town and had loan spells with the likes of Woking, Gillingham, Carlisle United and Colchester United before leaving Portman Road on a permanent basis for Luton Town in 2015.

Marriott was prolific for the Hatters in his two years at the club, scoring a combined 28 goals to earn him move to Peterborough.

McCann got the best out of Marriott at London Road and could pull off a big statement of intent for Hull if they can bring him to East Yorkshire this winter.