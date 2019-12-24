The 72
The 72
Brighton central midfielder, Beram Kayal (7) tackles Brentford midfielder John Swift during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove, England on 5 February 2016. Photo by David Charbit.
Championship

Charlton Athletic expected to cut short Brighton midfielder’s loan deal

By on 0 Comments
Brighton central midfielder, Beram Kayal (7) tackles Brentford midfielder John Swift during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove, England on 5 February 2016. Photo by David Charbit.

According to a report from The Argus, Charlton Atheltic are set to bring Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Beram Kayal’s loan deal at The Valley to an end in the January transfer window, after an injury-plagued stint with the Championship club.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Beram Kayal joined Championship side Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window, coming in to add some second-tier experience to Lee Bowyer’s midfield ranks at The Valley.

However, at the halfway stage of the Championship season, Kayal’s involvement has been limited, with injury problems keeping him out of action for the majority of the season. Now, with the January transfer window just over a week away, it has been reported by The Argus that Charlton are set to cut Kayal’s loan deal with the club short.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Blackburn Rovers check out Ligue 1 game - scouting ex-interest perhaps

Kayal has made just six appearances for the Addicks so far this season and a groin injury is expected to keep him out of action for as much as eight weeks after undergoing surgery.

Charlton Athletic have been hit with a number of injuries in the first-half of the season, with a host of their star players picking up injuries that have kept them out of action for long periods. Striker Lyle Taylor spent over two months on the sidelines

And, with a number of injuries hampering Bowyer’s midfield ranks, the Addicks had to sign midfielder Joe Ledley on a free transfer and bring youngster Alfie Doughty back from his loan spell at Bromley. The youngster has since played out on the left-wing, in centre-midfield and even at left-back to cover for a host of injuries.


About Author

Writer for The72 and currently studying at the University of Lincoln. Based in Peterborough/ Lincoln and often writing about Peterborough United amongst other Championship and League One clubs.

Related Posts