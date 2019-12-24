Derby County offered transfer boost as Leicester City boss admits defender could leave on loan

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that centre-back Filip Benkovic could be allowed to leave on loan in the January transfer window, with Derby County said keen on the Croatian defender.

As covered here on The72, reports have emerged this week linking Derby County with Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic. Reports have claimed that the Rams have made a bid to try and sign the Croatian on loan as Philip Cocu looks to add some much-needed reinforcements to his defensive ranks before embarking on the rest of the Championship season.

Now, speaking ahead of Leicester City’s Boxing Day clash with Liverpool, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has had his say on the speculation surrounding Benkovic, who is yet to play a minute of first-team football for Leicester this season.

“It depends. If there’s the right team for him and there’s the right possibility then, of course, we will look at that,” said Rodgers when asked about the possibility of letting Benkovic leave on loan in the January transfer window.

“He stayed behind, he’s offered us really good cover, he’s been involved in some of the Under-23s games, so he’s been playing football. We’ll see how that develops over the course of January.”

Since arriving at Leicester City in 2018, Benkovic has played just once for the club’s first-team and with the defensive partnership of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans proving almost impossible to dislodge, Benkovic could head out on loan this January to pick up some more game time.