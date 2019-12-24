Charlton Athletic midfielder set to move in February

Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Ledley has a move lined up in February.

The 32-year-old is set to move on from the Addicks, according to a report by London News Online.

Ledley, who is a Wales international with 77 caps to his name, joined the Championship side on a one-month contract in early December.

He has since made a single appearance for Lee Bowyer’s side and has provided some cover in midfield during their injury crisis, having been on the bench for them in most games this month.

Ledley has also provided some experience into the Charlton ranks. He has racked up 540 appearances so far in his lengthy career with previous spells with the likes of Cardiff City, Celtic, Crystal Palace and Derby County.

Bowyer has provided an update on his situation, as per London News Online: “From what I understand he [Ledley] has got something lined up for February. This was always going to be a short-term one. But he’s doing well, he’s getting fitter. It is obviously good to have his experience around the place as well for the young lads, we’ve got a lot of them around the place at the moment.”

It could be the case that Ledley has received an offer abroad that he is going to take up. He was linked with a move overseas after he left Derby in January.