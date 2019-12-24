Sunderland said interested in Feyenoord midfielder – told he can leave club

According to what represents little more than an aside in an article about Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson admitting he needs to address deficiencies in the Black Cats squad, The Northern Echo says that former Reading midfielder Liam Kelly is interesting the Wearsiders.

In a section of the article discussing the type of players that Parkinson is interested in, The Echo says that “former Reading midfielder Liam Kelly is understood to be a target after being told he can leave his current employers, Feyenoord, at the start of next year.”

Kelly only joined the Dutch Eredivisie side in early July this year on a free transfer from the Berkshire club. In truth, the former Republic of Ireland youth international has found it difficult to break through in Holland and has only featured in one Eredivisie game for Feyenoord amongst the total of eight appearances for them across all competitions.

That lack of game time is in contrast to the majority of his time at Reading (94 appearances/nine goals/nine assists), although it is a mirror to last season where he only featured 20 times for the Royals and just TWICE in the 2019 part of the 2018/19 campaign.

Phil Parkinson has admitted that the Black Cats need an injection of “pace and athleticism” and some would argue that Liam Kelly would bring that to the Wearsiders. Sunderland are also thought to be looking at loan deals from Championship clubs but a deal to bring in Kelly might just be the January shot-in-the-arm that Sunderland need to begin to climb up the League one table.