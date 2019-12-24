Portsmouth considering move for Shrewsbury Town defender

Portsmouth are being linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre.

Pompey are believed to be considering making a bid for the 26-year-old, according to a report by The Portsmouth News.

Pierre, who is a Grenada international with 10 caps to his name, only joined Shrewsbury in June on a three-year deal and has played 21 times in all competitions so far this season.

Pompey are in the hunt for a left-sided centre-back in next month’s transfer window and he fits the bill for them.

Pierre started his career at Fulham before switching to London rivals Brentford as a youngster in 2011. He went on to make three first team appearances for the Bees and also enjoyed loan spells away at Cambridge United and Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys made his move there permanent in May 2014 and he spent three seasons playing for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, playing 149 games altogether and scoring 10 goals from defence.

Northampton moved for him in 2017 but they were relegated from League One in his first campaign at the club. Nevertheless, he impressed for them in League Two last term, bagging eight goals and winning their Player of the Season award.

Shrewsbury lured him away from the Cobblers in the summer and he has already made an impression for Sam Ricketts’ side. They will now face a battle to hold on to him in January with Portsmouth eyeing up a move.