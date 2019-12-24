Sunderland boss Parkinson admits that deficiencies need addressing in January

There is little doubt that Sunderland are quickly attaining that ‘former big club’ tag that is attached to certain clubs that drop into the lower leagues of English football.

In the Black Cats case, this attribution of ‘former big club’ status is warranted. The Wearsiders suffered successive relegations which saw them plummet from the Premier League to League One in two clicks of fingers.

There they currently sit, in an uncomfortably mediocre mid-table 13th place ahead of the run of traditional festive fixtures. They are six points and a few goals shy of the final playoff place held by Oxford United and, thankfully, 10 points clear of the last of the relegation places held by MK Dons.

The opening of the winter window is just eight days away and their manager, Phil Parkinson, is aware that the side is deficient in several ways, ways that he sees must be put right come January. For Parkinson, The Northern Echo says that he will be prioritising two things – “pace and athleticism.”

They add that the Black Cats boss has already “begun to sound out” some of the players that he wants to bring to the Stadium of Light. Parkinson is quoted by the Echo as saying: “Everybody knows the potential of the club, and there’s lots of players who would like to come and play for us. We’ve got to make sure we pick ones who can improve the team. It’s an obvious thing to say, but it’s easy to sign players, and I want to sign good players, that’s key.”

The Echo also add that one target for Sunderland could be former Reading midfielder Liam Kelly who has been given the green light to leave Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord in January. Parkinson also admits that peripheral player could leave the club, with Aiden McGeady already tipped to be certain of an exit after being told to train with the Under-23s.