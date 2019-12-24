Tranmere Rovers want loan deal for Peterborough United midfielder

Tranmere Rovers want to sign Peterborough United midfielder Alex Woodyard on loan.

The Whites could move for the 26-year-old in the upcoming January transfer window, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Posh may let him move on if they can bring in a central midfielder next month.

Tranmere are in the hunt for some reinforcements as they look to climb away from danger in League One.

Woodyard has made 15 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side so far this season and his contract at London Road expires at the end of the campaign.

He joined the Posh in May 2018 and was a regular for them last term, playing 51 times in all competitions.

The central midfielder started his career at Charlton Athletic before switching to Southend United as a youngster in 2010. He went on to play 15 times for their first team as well as having loan spells away at Farnborough and Braintree Town.

Woodyard had a season at Dartford in 2013 after leaving Roots Hall on a permanent basis. Danny Cowley then signed him for Concord Rangers before taking him to Braintree and Lincoln over the following seasons.

He played a key part in the Imps’ promotion from the National League in 2017 and impressed for them in League Two before Peterborough lured him away from Sincil Bank.

Tranmere are now interested in bringing him in on loan in January with his time at London Road potentially coming to an end.