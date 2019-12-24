The 72
The 72
Coventry City player, on loan from Rotherham United, Jonson Clarke-Harris (18) during the The FA Cup match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Coventry City at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove, England on 17 February 2018. Picture by Phil Duncan.
Bristol Rovers

Chairman suggests asking price for Middlesbrough and Hull linked striker

By on 0 Comments
Coventry City player, on loan from Rotherham United, Jonson Clarke-Harris (18) during the The FA Cup match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Coventry City at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove, England on 17 February 2018. Picture by Phil Duncan.

Middlesbrough and Hull are looking to the January transfer window for reinforcements, and both clubs have identified the striker position as an area they are looking to strengthen.

One player both Middlesbrough and Hull are chasing is Bristol Rovers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris and a valuation of the player has been suggested by rival Chairman Darragh MacAnthony of Peterborough United.

When asked how much he thought the striker would be worth in today’s market on Twitter, MacAnthony replied:

“Considering age, injuries, clubs, shot at higher league prior, comfortably £1.75mill to £2 mill plus few add ons.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Wigan Athletic boss satisfied with Blackburn Rovers stalemate

“Happy for him doing so well. Liked him when he was a 17 year old kid. He has grown up into excellent player.”

Clarke-Harris was once on the books at the London Road Stadium, but failed to make a single appearance for the Posh. Since then he has gone on to play for the likes of Oldham, Rotherham and Coventry, before making the move to Bristol Rovers last January.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United boss labels Fulham "the best team in the Championship" after 2-1 defeat

He has scored 19 goals in 27 games during his time at his new club, with eight in 11 so far this campaign, and it is no surprise that sides from the division above are scouting the 25-year old.

If MacAnthony’s valuation is accurate, and Clarke-Harris would be available for anywhere around the £1.75 million to £2 million, clubs such as Hull and Middlesbrough could be willing to take a gamble as early as the January window.

Boro are currently one of the lowest scoring teams in the division, whereas Hull could be looking to ease a bit of pressure on Tigers top scorer Jarrod Bowen.


About Author

Lifelong Boro fan - from the highs of watching Juninho and the Carling Cup victory, to the lows of Gordon Strachan and Lee Dong Gook

Related Posts