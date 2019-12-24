Blackpool lodge bid to sign Rangers man

Blackpool have made a bid for Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

The League One side want to make the 26-year-old’s loan into a permanent move, according to a report by Football Insider.

Simon Grayson’s side could snap him up for a fee of less than £100,000 with Rangers eager to offload him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Alnwick, who is a former England Under-18 international, joined the Tangerines on a season-long loan deal over the summer and has impressed for them this season.

The 6ft 2inc stopper started his career as a youngster at Sunderland before switching to rivals Newcastle United in 2008. He went on to make eight first team appearances for the Toon and also enjoyed loan spells away at Gateshead and Bradford City.

Alnwick left St James’ Park on a permanent basis in 2015 to join Port Vale and spent two years at Vale Park as their first choice ‘keeper before Rangers swooped to sign him for a fee of around £250,000.

He has since struggled to nail down a regular starting spot with the Glasgow side and has mainly been used as their back-up.

Alnwick spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe United, where he made 43 appearances in all competitions, and was shipped out again in July to Bloomfield Road.

He has found a home at Blackpool and they look set to sign him permanently this winter.