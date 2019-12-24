Huddersfield Town manager reflects on his opening few months in charge

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has admitted his first few months in charge have been tough.

Nevertheless, the 41-year-old has managed to steady the ship with the Terriers and progress has been made on the pitch.

They travel to the Riverside Stadium on Boxing Day to face Middlesbrough looking for another win after beating Nottingham Forest at home last time out.

Cowley has said, as per Huddersfield’s official club website: “I can only reflect on the 17 games since I arrived – and it’s been tough. It’s been the most challenging period of my managerial career. Lots of the variables seem to have gone against us. I used to think I was a lucky Manager before I came here!”

“I feel like we’re navigating through a really tough storm and, in the distance, I can see a bit of Sun. We’re going to get some players back fit, which will help us, and hopefully we can bring some more in during the January transfer window to give us some depth and balance.”

He added: “I’m proud of the way we’ve worked. It tests you at every level when things go against you, and you learn a lot about one another when you’re facing adversity. I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve come together during this period; we’ve created a bit of a siege mentality, which I like. We’ve shown that if you work hard, it doesn’t matter what goes against you; you can always find a way in life.”