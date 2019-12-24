Wigan Athletic boss satisfied with Blackburn Rovers stalemate

Wigan Athletic lifted off the bottom of the Championship table for Christmas after their 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The Latics were arguably the better side against their North-West rivals but failed to take their chances.

Paul Cook’s side are now a point away from safety and leap-frogged Stoke City into 23rd.

Their boss spoke to their official club website after the game: “We are playing well at the minute; unfortunately it is not the result the players or the fans want. The last three performances have been very, very strong – they really have – against three very good teams.”

“We are creating chances, getting big moments in the games, the lads in general are playing well so hopefully we can keep in that vein of form ahead of a big game against Derby on Boxing Day.”

He added: “The level of performance we can be happy with; there is a long way to go in the season and we have a job to do within the league. It is a full schedule for the lads; they will be in every day and it is recovery, rest and it could be a good Christmas for us if we can start to take more points.”

Cook also praised the 2,000 travelling fans last night: “The fans were great tonight, credit to our fans travelling over in them numbers because we are not doing well in the league. They really got behind the team tonight and that was really pleasing to see and the lads were delighted with that in the dressing room.”