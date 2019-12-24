Derby County boss remains tight-lipped amid links with Leicester City defender

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Derby County manager Philip Cocu has refused to be drawn on speculation linking the Rams with a move for Leicester City centre-back Filip Benkovic in the January transfer window.

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Derby County had made a move for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic ahead of the January transfer window.

It is no secret that the Rams are looking to bolster their defensive options in the January transfer window, with the sacking of Richard Keogh and injuries leaving their defensive ranks in need of some reinforcement.

Now, manager Philip Cocu has spoken out on the links with a move for Benkovic, remaining tight-lipped on the speculation that first emerged on Monday morning. He said:

“Without confirming names of players but, yes, it is obvious that in that position when we lost Richard (Keogh), we try to find a player who fits in our way of playing and gives us something extra in that position. That is one of the positions we are looking at.”

Benkovic, 22, is yet to make an appearance for the Leicester City first-team this season, with the vast majority of his game-time coming with the Foxes’ Under-23s side. He spent last season on loan away from the King Power Stadium with Celtic, playing 27 times in the process.

Since arriving at Leicester City in 2018, Benkovic has played just once for the club’s first-team and with the defensive partnership of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans proving almost impossible to dislodge, Benkovic is set to head out on loan to pick up some senior experience.