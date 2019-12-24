Peterborough United chairman casts doubt over Preston’s reported interest in Posh star

Speaking on Twitter, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has said he doubts that a move to Preston North End for star striker Ivan Toney would ever materialise.

We covered reports here on The72 claiming that Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney was wanted by Championship side Preston North End in the January transfer window, with Toney impressing once again over the course of the first half of the season at London Road.

However, Posh chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has now delivered his verdict on the reported interest in Toney, saying that it is a move he doubts would happen. Speaking on Twitter, MacAnthony said:

No idea re truth but doubt thats one that would ever happen. Cheers pal. Good luck with promotion push. https://t.co/KedaImtERd — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 23, 2019

And, it is understandable as to why MacAnthony doubts Preston North End would complete a deal to sign Toney. The Lilywhites are not the kind of team to spend big money on one player, rarely spending in excess of £2 million for a player. With Peterborough United demanding in excess of £11 million for Toney in the January transfer window, it is hard to see how a move would come to fruition.

Posh are determined to keep a hold of Toney this winter, with the striker forming a strong partnership with Mo Eisa and playing a huge role in their season so far. The former Newcastle United striker has scored 14 goals in 20 League One games, providing three assists in the process. Toney has been a prolific scorer for Posh since joining in the summer of 2018, netting a total of 38 goals in 80 appearances, laying on 12 assists along the way.