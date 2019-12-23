Leeds United sought PSG superstar striker in improbable link

Over the summer transfer window, the improbable links between players and Leeds United were stories involving Francesco Totti and Gianluigi Buffon. It was silly season then; six months later it appears that things haven’t moved on much.

The links to Buffon and Totti, two of modern football’s great players, proved to be just that – improbable. Both ‘deals’ turned out to be duds and just column inch fillers. The latest player linked to the Whites is another improbable one insofar as it is Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani is 32, yet is at the top of his game and is coming into the last six months of his current deal at PSG, a club he transferred to from Napoli for an eye-watering £58million fee. His time in the French capital has seen him play 290 games for the Ligue 1 side, games where he has scored 196 goals and provided 53 assists.

At Napoli, he was even more prolific and explosive in front of goal. He featured in 138 games for the Serie A side, scoring 104 goals and 14 assists. In short, wherever Cavani has been, he has been in and amongst the goals.

Gianluca Di Marzio ran a story earlier on the situation Cavani faces with his contract being up at the end of June 2020, a contract “that will not be renewed.” Di Marzio linked Cavani to Atletico Madrid, mentioning that the La Liga giants could sign a pre-contract agreement in January, formalise this in February before moving on a free in June.

What is interesting from a Leeds United point of view is a snippet that Italian journalist Di Marzio dropped in near the end of his article. After discussing the hitches in the way of an Atletico deal, Di Marzio added that Cavani “was also recently sought by [LA] Galaxy to replace Ibrahimovic and Leeds.”

On his Edinson – Leeds United and Cavani links

Look, there are tall tales and tales that go beyond that. Now I’m no expert on these matters but I have a sneaky suspicion that this is a link that is destined to join those of Buffon and Totti in the Wishful Thinking bin. First, there is no way that Leeds United would be able to fit Cavani’s wages within their tight wage structure at Elland Road. Second, bringing in the Uruguayan hotshot would be an instant fail on the EFL’s FFP regulations. Oh, and finally, there’s no way that Marcelo Bielsa would drop Patrick Bamford for him…and I don’t see Edinson Cavani as a bench warmer.

Sorry, Leeds United fans, get back to wrapping up the rest of your Christmas presents as this is a gift that isn’t for giving.