Stoke City on-loan defender could be recalled by Tottenham Hotspur amid speculation over permanent transfer

Stoke City on-loan defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could be recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur as they ponder a permanent transfer according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is on a season-long loan deal at the Bet365 Stadium but has recently lost his place in the side since the appointment of Michael O’Neill.

Spurs are looking to listen to permanent offers for Carter-Vickers as they look to recoup a transfer fee of around £4million for the youngster.

The Premier League side have the option to recall Carter-Vickers and could do so in January with a view to selling him permanently.

The centre-back is on his fourth consecutive loan at a Championship club after spells at Swansea City, Ipswich Town and Sheffield United in the previous three seasons but has failed to nail down a place in the starting XI at Spurs despite previous boss Mauricio Pochettino being an admirer of the defender.

He has enjoyed regular first team football during his loan spells but a permanent move has never materialised.

He can play at both centre-back or right-back and has started 12 league matches this season but has failed to make the matchday squad for the last four fixtures and this will be of concern to Spurs who would prefer him to be making a more regular impact.

Carter-Vickers’ contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires in 2021, therefore the London giants will be keen to recoup a fee rather than lose him on a free transfer at the end of his deal.