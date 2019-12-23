Tottenham Hotspur set to join Aston Villa in the race for Championship star

Tottenham Hotspur are set to join Aston Villa in the race for Brentford star Said Benrahma, as reported by The Sunday Times.

The midfielder has been in impressive form so far this campaign and he has helped guide the Bees to sixth in the Championship and was particularly influential on Saturday when they were the visitors at the Hawthorns to take on leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham have now become the latest side to be linked with the playmaker with Aston Villa also interested in the Algerian with whom they were looking to acquire in the summer transfer market but were unable to complete a deal.

Villa are desperately in need of reinforcements due to their poor league form leaving them in the relegation zone and Benrahma would be a welcome addition however with Champions League chasing Spurs on the hunt it may be difficult for Dean Smith to mastermind a swoop for the 24-year-old.

With Brentford in good form having won eight of their last 13 games, they should do everything they can to try and keep one of their star men, especially over this Christmas period as he will be key to their hopes of retaining a promotion push over the course of the campaign.

However, Dean Smith did work with Benrahma in his time as manager of the Bees and his previous affiliation with the player could work to their advantage as they look to add firepower to their squad this transfer window.

The Midlands sides’ attacking players have flattered to deceive so far this season and if they harbour any hopes of staying up they will need to bring in players of a similar quality of Benrahma.