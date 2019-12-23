Sheffield Wednesday striker set to stay at club despite interest from Celtic

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is set to stay at the club despite interest from Celtic according to Football Insider.

The Scottish giants were reportedly looking to sign Rhodes on loan for the second half of the season as a back up option to Odsonne Edouard.

However, it is believed that the striker will now remain at Hillsborough at least until the end of the season.

Celtic manager, Neil Lennon recently utilised Lewis Morgan as a central striker as opposed to his usual position on the wing during Edouard’s recent injury absence and with their lack of options they may need to now look elsewhere to boost their striking options.

Despite a frustrating few years for the 29-year-old he does have plenty of pedigree in English football and has been prolific at Championship with over 100 goals in the second tier and 70 goals in League One.

The striker also has international experience with Scotland, making him a lucrative transfer for a host of clubs looking to add firepower to their team.

Rhodes scored a hatrick against Nottingham Forest recently and has began to find form in recent weeks.

On the whole, Rhodes has struggled for game time at Wednesday this campaign and is hoping for more regular first team football but the Championship side are not looking to lose any of their squad as they aim to maintain their promotion push.

Garry Monk’s side currently occupy third place in the division and are on course to challenge for a play-off place.