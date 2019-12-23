Portsmouth midfielder weighing up future at Fratton Park

Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon has admitted he has been weighing up his future at the club.

The 23-year-old is frustrated at his lack of first team action.

Cannon, who is from Manchester, joined Pompey in January from fellow League One side Rochdale for around £150,000 but has struggled to nail down a regular spot.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Rochdale and went on to make over 100 appearances for them.

When asked about whether he has considered his future at Fratton Park, Cannon said, as per a report by The Portsmouth News: “Yeah, definitely. As a player, you just want to keep playing football games and it was three months without a league start for me.”

“I thought this year I’d hopefully just get a good run of games. But I love being here and it’s not a question of that. I just want to play football, to be honest.”

He added: “I played on Saturday and hopefully can get a good run of games going, get fully fit then show what everyone what I can do. I’ve not necessarily asked (to leave). I’ve just said if I’m not playing or not coming on as a sub then I just want to play football.”

“I’m obviously miles away from home, but like I said I love it down here and have some friends I’ll keep in contact with for a long time.”