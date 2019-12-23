Huddersfield Town striker wanted by French Ligue 1 side

Nimes Olympique are interested in Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie.

The French side are looking to give the 25 year-old an escape route from the Championship, according to a report by Sport Witness.

Mounie, who is a Benin international with 23 caps to his name, has made 11 appearances for the Terriers so far this season, chipping in with a single goal. He could be allowed to leave Danny Cowley’s side in January to help balance the books.

Nimes are bottom of Ligue 1 and are looking to bolster their attack by re-signing Mounie, who scored 11 goals for them in Ligue 2 five seasons ago.

Mounie moved to Huddersfield in July 2017 from Montpellier for a fee of around £11.5 million and bagged nine goals in all competitions during his first campaign in England.

However, he struggled for goals last term as the Terriers were relegated after a dismal season in the Premier League. Many expected him to leave the Yorkshire outfit over the summer but he has stayed for the first half of their return in the second tier.

Mounie started out at Montpellier and rose up through their youth ranks before going on to make 41 appearances for their first team as a youngster.

He burst on to the scene for Huddersfield during their first year in the top flight but has since fallen out-of-favour. Could Mounie return to France next month?