Leeds United injury mystery clarified in fan/journalist conversation

Injuries in football are part and parcel of the game of football; after all, it is a contact sport. When injuries hit, clubs just have to get on with it and look for ways to adapt and cope.

Managers will always have a contingency plan, or Plan B, which usually involves a straightforward, like-for-like, replacement with the injured player dropping to the treatment table to be replaced by a teammate. Occasionally, an injury might require a player to come in and adopt a different position on the field or adapt to play differently.

One injury that has had some Leeds United fans asking questions is the seeming disappearance of midfielder Adam Forshaw who has been a long-term absentee from the Whites set-up. The £4.6million, January 2018 signing from Middlesbrough has featured in just seven of the Whites 23 Sky Bet Championship games so far this season.

He’s been missing in action due to injury since the 1-0 loss away at Charlton (picture – above) in late September and has missed the last 14 games. This has led many United fans to question where he is and what is up with the Liverpool-born midfielder. That questioning may just have received a positive boost thanks to the following fan/journalist conversation on Twitter.

still trying to get over this injury. Saw him trailing alone at a recent 23s game. He’s close but can’t seem to clear the last hurdle. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 23, 2019

no that could well be right. Someone said to me last week that he’d had a good 10 days. Has taken far longer than expected though. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 23, 2019

News that a return for Forshaw could be around two weeks away might soften the blow somewhat that influential, creative playmaker Pablo Hernandez is out for the next month or so with a hamstring injury. Still, at least Whites fans now have a timeframe for central midfielder Forshaw’s return to the Whites fold.