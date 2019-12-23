Plymouth Argyle boss provides January transfer window update

Plymouth Argyle have agreed a deal in principle for a first signing of the January transfer window.

Their manager Ryan Lowe refused to be drawn on the player’s name though as he looks to bolster his promotion chasing side.

Plymouth are expecting an active window next month as they look to get into the League Two Play-Offs.

Lowe has said, as per a report by Plymouth Live: “We have got a list of targets, but we are not just going to bring them in for the sake of it because, as I have said before, we have got a good squad – a squad I believe in. Do you I want more goals in the team? Yeah, 100 per cent. That’s a known fact, it’s there to be seen.”

“Do I believe one of the strikers can get me them goals? Yeah. Do I believe it could be someone from outside who we are potentially looking at to come and get the goals? 100 per cent, yeah. We know the areas we are looking at, but that depends on fringe players potentially moving on. I will only bring people in who I can afford to bring in.”

“Everyone thinks because we have got a new stand and it has had £8 million spent on it that we can go and pay £1m for a striker. Well, no, that’s not the case.”

He added: “We have got one (signing) agreed in principle. We just need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s, and maybe one or two might move on.”