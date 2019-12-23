Former Millwall and Bradford City man considered retirement after failed Portsmouth trial

Speaking to Fox Sports (as cited by Portsmouth News), former Millwall and Bradford City defender James Meredith has said he seriously considered retirement after he failed to earn a deal with Portsmouth in the summer.

After he departed Championship side Millwall by mutual consent in the summer transfer window, Australian left-back James Meredith joined League One side Portsmouth on trial in the hopes of earning a deal with the Fratton Park club.

However, after spending seven weeks training with Kenny Jackett’s side, Pompey opted against offering him a contract with the club, instead sticking with Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup as their options on the left-hand side of defence.

Now, Meredith has revealed that after his failed trial with Portsmouth, he considered retirement. But, Meredith was then offered a deal with Perth Glory, where he has become a fixture in the A-League side. Reflecting on the summer, he said:

“I had been in England for 15 years and I was seriously considering retirement,” Meredith said to Fox Sports.

“But Tony Popovic called me up and he sold the club to me – what the club is about and the fact they want to win things. Having a look at the team and the facilities I thought it would be a good move to come back and see what I could do.”

Since arriving at Perth Glory, the former Millwall and Bradford City defender has played six times, starting at both left-back and left midfield.