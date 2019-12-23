West Brom boss ‘delighted’ to be top of the Sky Bet Championship for Christmas

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic is ‘delighted’ to be top of the Sky Bet Championship for Christmas and claims it is a ‘privilege’.

In an interview on their official website, Bilic has refused to deny how happy he is with his side’s efforts at the halfway point of the campaign.

“It’s been good, it’s been really good, to be fair,” he admitted. “Good results, good football; there’s been a good atmosphere, and we’ve made good progress.”

“But there’s still a long way to go and we have to continue to work hard. I can’t hide it, I’m happy with the way we’re playing in the majority of the games, of course.”

“We are taking more control of games without losing that spark. At the moment we have a good squad and we are in a good position, we have good players, and we have players who are in good form, not just one.”

“We are defending as a team, we are scoring as a team, and we don’t depend on one player. On the other hand we have great individuals who can decide the games when they are tight.

“We are in a good situation and we don’t have to hide it. I always say that we have to know what brought us this privilege. It’s come from us working hard. We are still a team that can progress a lot and improve a lot, and we are doing that in every training. I’m quite pleased.”

West Brom have lost just once all season and are in an extremely healthy position going into the second half of the campaign and look well on course for promotion to the top flight.