Hull City defender attracting interest from other clubs

Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

However, the Tigers’ boss Grant McCann has said there is “no way” he will be leaving the Championship side in January, according to BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns.

de Wijs, who is 24 years-old, has been a key player for Hull since his move to the KCOM Stadium from PSV in the summer of 2018.

When asked about possible interest in his centre-back, McCann said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if they are, he’s turning into one of the best centre-halfs in the league, but there’s no way he’s leaving this football club.”

The Dutchman has formed a solid partnership with Reece Burke in the heart of defence and still has 18 months left on his current contract.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Vlijmense Boys and RKC Waalwijk before he was snapped up by PSV in 2005. The 6ft 2nc defender became a regular for Jong PSV and went on to make 67 appearances for them, scoring seven goals.

de Wijs then played five times for PSV’s first team before going out on loan to fellow Eredivisie side Excelsior for two seasons.

Hull then snapped him up a year-and-a-half ago and he has turned out to be an inspired signing by the East Yorkshire club. Can they hold on to him now?