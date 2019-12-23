Peterborough United target turns down Posh switch in favour of Championship move

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed that Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has turned down the chance to join the club once again, with an unnamed Championship club said to be signing Docherty.

Earlier this month, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Peterborough United had revived their interest in Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty after they were unable to sign him in the January transfer window. Fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town – who Docherty played for on loan in the 2018/19 campaign – have also been linked with another move for the Rangers midfielder.

However, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has now revealed that despite Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes a move to Posh would be “ideal” for Docherty, the midfielder has turned down a move once again, with a move to the Championship lined up. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said:

“Rangers boss Steven Gerard thought we would be an ideal move for Greg, but the player says he has a Championship club to go to.”

Despite the setback in their pursuit for a new midfielder, Fry has said that the Posh have other players on their radar, with a Championship player who can play as a number 10 also in the crosshairs of the League One promotion candidates. Fry added:

“We have identified a couple of other targets which we will go for, although there is some hesitation as we don’t want to spoil what is a fantastic team spirit. One is a Championship player who could play as a number 10, but I don’t think anything will happen until we’ve played Burnley in the FA Cup.”