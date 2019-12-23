Leeds United early team news vs Preston as Hernandez misses out with injury

Last season Leeds United’s treatment room looked somewhat like triage at a local hospital as injury after injury struck the Whites. The final count showed these injury incidents to be over the 50 mark.

Injuries, by their very nature, are unpredictable meaning that clubs need to have sufficient cover in their ranks. Players often need to be swapped around to plug any gaps and that is what Leeds United must do now to cover the sizeable gap left by Pablo Hernandez’s enforced absence due to a hamstring injury.

At Leeds presser. Hernandez out for a month #lufc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) December 23, 2019

Hernandez’s influence at Elland Road cannot ever be underestimated; he is, after all, the current Leeds United Player of the Year. He’s won that award on the back of two sparkling seasons where he has scored 19 goals and provided 20 assists including a 12 goal/12 assist campaign last time out. In an injury-hit campaign, this time around he has still managed to score three goals and add four assists.

This injury to a key player such as Hernandez means that reshuffling is a must and, true to style, Marcelo Bielsa has told just what will happen to replace the influential Spaniard. In today’s pre-Preston North End presser, the legendary Argentinian coach was asked what he will be doing to compensate. Bielsa’s answer was simply: “I am going to play Alioski and Dallas in the midfield.”

Energetic attacker-cum-defender Giannia Alioski has featured in 19 of Leeds United’s 23 games this season and has four goals to his name. Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas, who Bielsa defines as a “dynamic player” has played in all United’s games this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.