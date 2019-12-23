Sheffield Wednesday midfielder wanted by League One and League Two clubs

According to a report from Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Connor Kirby – who is currently out on loan with Macclesfield Town – is wanted by a number of League One and League Two clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Macclesfield Town signed Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Connor Kirby on loan in the summer transfer window, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal. However, the Silkmen could lose the Wednesday youngster in the January transfer window, with a number of clubs said keen on bringing him in.

Kirby’s contract at Hillsborough expires at the end of the season at rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season, Owls boss Garry Monk is reportedly keen on letting him leave on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.

A number of clubs from League One and League Two are reported to be interested in signing Kirby in the upcoming transfer window, given his strong performances on loan for Macclesfield Town. So far this season, Kirby, 21, has played in 18 League Two games for Macclesfield Town, featuring 22 times in all competitions, providing one assist in the process.

Kirby made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday towards the tail end of the 2017/18 Championship season, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Reading. Last season, he played three times for the club’s senior team, playing once in the Championship and twice in the Carabao Cup.

Now, it awaits to be seen if Kirby remains with Macclesfield Town until the end of his initial loan spell or if he returns to Sheffield Wednesday and finds a new club on a permanent basis.