Leeds United big injury news as star player set for lengthy sideline spell

Pablo Hernandez is something of a magician at Elland Road. However, it appears that Leeds United are going to have to do without his magic for the next month due to injury.

Hernandez, mercurial and magisterial, is the creative lynchpin of the Whites attacking unit. His perfectly weighted balls over and behind defenders are a joy to behold. Yet, a very early injury against Fulham at the weekend has robbed Leeds of his talents for the next month according to reports coming out of Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-Preston North End presser.

At Leeds presser. Hernandez out for a month #lufc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) December 23, 2019

Hernandez’s influence at Elland Road cannot ever be underestimated; he is, after all, the current Leeds United Player of the Year. He’s won that award on the back of two sparkling seasons where he has scored 19 goals and provided 20 assists including a 12 goal/12 assist campaign last time out.

Despite injury wiping out part of this season already, Hernandez already has three goals and four assists to his name. That looks to be his lot at least until the end of January with the 34-year-old set to miss a vital series of games for the Whites.

The injury setback that he received early on in the Fulham defeat has been confirmed as a hamstring issue by Bielsa in his presser with Gianni Alioski coming in to replace him. Bielsa intends to play Alioski and Stuart Dallas in midfield roles for the visit of Alex Neil’s Lilywhites to Elland Road in a game where the home side will be looking to get back on the winning horse and keep the pressure up at the top of the table.