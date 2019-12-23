Derby County make loan bid for Leicester City defender

According to a report from The Telegraph, Derby County have made a move for Leicester City’s 22-year-old centre-back Filip Benkovic ahead of the January transfer window, with manager Philip Cocu keen to bolster the Rams’ defensive ranks next month.

Derby County have struggled over the course of the first half of the Championship season, with a number of injuries hampering the Rams’ squad in Philip Cocu’s first stint in England. In the upcoming January transfer window, Cocu is keen to bolster his squad and add some new faces to his ranks, with defensive incomings expected at Pride Park.

And now, with the January transfer window just around the corner, Derby County are reported to have made a loan bid to try and sign Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

Benkovic, 22, is yet to make an appearance for the Leicester City first-team this season, with the vast majority of his game-time coming with the Foxes’ Under-23s side. He spent last season on loan away from the King Power Stadium with Celtic, playing 27 times in the process.

Since arriving at Leicester City in 2018, Benkovic has played just once for the club’s first-team and with the defensive partnership of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans proving almost impossible to dislodge, Benkovic is set to head out on loan to pick up some senior experience.

It will be interesting to see if the Croatian centre-back heads out on loan in January and if it is Derby County who seal a deal for Benkovic.