The 72
The 72
General view of the Pride Park stadium during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Nottingham Forest at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 17 December 2018.
Championship

Derby County make loan bid for Leicester City defender

By on 0 Comments
General view of the Pride Park stadium during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Nottingham Forest at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 17 December 2018.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Derby County have made a move for Leicester City’s 22-year-old centre-back Filip Benkovic ahead of the January transfer window, with manager Philip Cocu keen to bolster the Rams’ defensive ranks next month.

Derby County have struggled over the course of the first half of the Championship season, with a number of injuries hampering the Rams’ squad in Philip Cocu’s first stint in England. In the upcoming January transfer window, Cocu is keen to bolster his squad and add some new faces to his ranks, with defensive incomings expected at Pride Park.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United scout 20-goal striker in four-way transfer battle with Championship rivals

And now, with the January transfer window just around the corner, Derby County are reported to have made a loan bid to try and sign Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

Benkovic, 22, is yet to make an appearance for the Leicester City first-team this season, with the vast majority of his game-time coming with the Foxes’ Under-23s side. He spent last season on loan away from the King Power Stadium with Celtic, playing 27 times in the process.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Sheffield Wednesday midfielder wanted by League One and League Two clubs

Since arriving at Leicester City in 2018, Benkovic has played just once for the club’s first-team and with the defensive partnership of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans proving almost impossible to dislodge, Benkovic is set to head out on loan to pick up some senior experience.

It will be interesting to see if the Croatian centre-back heads out on loan in January and if it is Derby County who seal a deal for Benkovic.


About Author

Writer for The72 and currently studying at the University of Lincoln. Based in Peterborough/ Lincoln and often writing about Peterborough United amongst other Championship and League One clubs.

Related Posts