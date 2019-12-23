Former Leeds United striker suggests Marcelo Bielsa could sign Liverpool youngster on a loan-to-buy deal

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has suggested that manager Marcelo Bielsa will attempt to sign Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster on a loan-to-buy deal as opposed to a simple temporary contract.

As reported by Football Insider, Whelan discussed the Whites’ chances of acquiring the Liverpool striker and although they are flying high at the top of the Championship it is believed that Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are leading the race.

Leeds currently have on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah in their ranks from Arsenal and there has been speculation of the Gunners recalling the youngster due to lack of match action and this could be of concern to Liverpool.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has already reiterated that he wants reassurances about Brewster and the amount of first team action he is likely to receive and the situation with Nketiah could deter the Reds from doing a deal with the Yorkshire giants.

“I can see why Leeds want Brewster – he’s young, hungry, quick, has an excellent scoring record for club and country at age-group levels and could develop quickly under Bielsa,” Whelan said.

“He could be an ideal replacement for Nketiah if he goes, but the problem is Leeds cannot guarantee him a starting role as Patrick Bamford is the number one striker and that isn’t going to change.”

“Marcelo Bielsa wants to take youngsters on board. He knows he will get enthusiasm, energy and work rate from young players, and a willingness to listen to his ideas.”

“He is always looking to the future and might be thinking Brewster may be available to buy next summer.”

“Bielsa wouldn’t just take someone for the sake of it. Brewster is a young lad who can and will get better, so he could be a loan-to-buy deal.”

Brewster is undoubtedly a real talent and is highly regarded by the Liverpool hierarchy and he could be a real coup for Leeds should they manage to negotiate a deal.