Millwall loanee to make decision on future next summer

Millwall loanee Jayson Molumby will make a decision on his future next summer.

The 20-year-old is enjoying his loan spell at The Den from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Molumby, who is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international. joined the Lions in July and has made 17 appearances so far this season.

The youngster is not thinking about his long-term future, as per a report News at Den: “I’ve been playing and I’ve been really happy. Even if Brighton said they wanted me back I’d rather stay here anyway. I’m playing a lot and it’s a really good standard.”

“I’ll see what happens next summer. I’m enjoying playing first-team football. I love Brighton, of course, there are some great people there and they helped me when I was going through difficult times. They looked after me really well to get me back on the pitch so I can’t thank them enough for that. I’ve got some of my best mates there as well.”

He added: “I just want to play well and if the fans take to me it’s a bonus. I want to do the best for the team, myself and the people I’m representing as well. I knew that speaking to the previous gaffer (Neil Harris). He said to me, ‘as long as you give 100 per cent every week, even if you’re having a bad game but keep trying to get on the ball and do the right things, the fans will respect you’.”