Doncaster Rovers manager expecting active transfer window

Doncaster Rovers will work hard to bring in new signings this winter.

The League One side are preparing for the upcoming January transfer window. Darren Moore’s side are currently 15th in the table and are eight points off the Play-Offs.

Donny got in the top six last season under Grant McCann and were hoping for the same this term under Moore. Nevertheless, they are still in reach and a few acquisitions to bolster their squad will help them going into the second half of the campaign.

Moore has said, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press: “Adam’s (Henshall, talent indentification manager) been doing his work, out there and seeing what is available and seeing what we’ve identified to come in. If we can bring them in, hopefully they can add to what we’ve got.”