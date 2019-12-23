The 72
Doncaster Rovers manager expecting active transfer window

Doncaster Rovers will work hard to bring in new signings this winter.

The League One side are preparing for the upcoming January transfer window. Darren Moore’s side are currently 15th in the table and are eight points off the Play-Offs.

Donny got in the top six last season under Grant McCann and were hoping for the same this term under Moore. Nevertheless, they are still in reach and a few acquisitions to bolster their squad will help them going into the second half of the campaign.

Moore has said, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press: “Adam’s (Henshall, talent indentification manager) been doing his work, out there and seeing what is available and seeing what we’ve identified to come in. If we can bring them in, hopefully they can add to what we’ve got.”

He added: “Everybody wants it sooner rather than later. Whether that actually happens, we’ll have to wait and see. We’re working hard at the moment.”

Donny are on a poor run of form at the moment and drew 1-1 against Accrington Stanley at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday. They could do with a run of form over the festive period and face Peterborough United on boxing day followed by games against Sunderland and Oxford United before New Year.

They will also look to keep hold of key midfielder Ben Whiteman in January, with the former Sheffield United man likely to attract interest again.


