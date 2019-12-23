Aston Villa set to be dealt huge blow in pursuit of Brentford star

Aston Villa are set to be dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Brentford star Said Benrahma with the talented playmaker looking to stay at Griffin Park for the remainder of the season according to The Telegraph.

Benrahma has scored three goals and provided five assists so far this campaign and has enjoyed a number of impressive performances for the Bees.

The Midlands side were interested in the Algerian in the summer and there was speculation that a bid was made for the winger.

As well as impressing so far this season he also scored ten goals and provided 14 assists in the entirety of the last campaign and his form has attracted a number of potential suitors.

With Brentford currently performing well under Thomas Frank and occupying sixth place in the Championship, it is thought that Benrahma is keen to stay at Griffin Park and assess his future in the summer, particularly if the Bees were to gain promotion to the top flight.

This could be a real blow to Aston Villa with Dean Smith said to still be interested in the 24-year-old and with them currently occupying the Premier League relegation zone and requiring reinforcements in January to improve their squad.

Benrahma played well against league leaders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and was one of their eye-catching performers and news of him looking to remain with the Bees is certainly disappointing from an Aston Villa perspective with the Algerian being one of the most exciting players in the Championship.